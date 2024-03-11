Chelsea urged to move for ‘great player’ to replace Raheem Sterling

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has not been at his best this season and there have been rumours that he could be moved on at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has eight goals and nine assists across all competitions, but his overall performances have been quite underwhelming. At 29, the England international is hardly going to get better and it could be a wise decision to replace him with a younger attacker.

Journalist Dean Jones has now suggested to Give Me Sport that Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams could be a quality replacement for Sterling at Stamford Bridge. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to cash in on the England international at the end of the season.

“Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs have all had eyes on him too, and we should remember that amid the Chelsea hype. But if Raheem Sterling is leaving in the summer – which there is a chance of – this is a great player to be looking at to replace him.”

Nico Williams is a player in demand

Williams has been in fine form in the Spanish league this season, scoring six goals and picking up 12 assists across all competitions. He has a €50 million release clause in his contract and the 21-year-old certainly has the ability to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Chelsea are not the only English club linked with the player and the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on his situation. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea have lacked sharpness going forward and Williams will certainly add more cutting edge in the final third. He will add explosive pace, goals and flair to the side. The 21-year-old is still quite young and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top class Premier League attacker.