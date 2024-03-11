Video: Newcastle star punishes sloppy Chelsea with clinical finish

Newcastle United are level against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Alexander Isak produced a clinical finish just before the halftime break.

The Blues took the lead in the game after six minutes when Nicolas Jackson netted with a cheeky finish but the match lacked quality throughout the first 45.

Another goal would come just before halftime when Isak equalised for Newcastle as the striker capitalised on some scrappy play before producing a clinical finish.

That goal sets up an interesting second half with the game tied at 1-1 as one of the two teams looks to take control of the clash.

Watch: Alexander Isak levels for Newcastle vs Chelsea

Alexander Isak with a FABULOUS hit ?? pic.twitter.com/9DvMYuzfZT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 11, 2024