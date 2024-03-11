Video: Newcastle star punishes sloppy Chelsea with clinical finish

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are level against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Alexander Isak produced a clinical finish just before the halftime break. 

The Blues took the lead in the game after six minutes when Nicolas Jackson netted with a cheeky finish but the match lacked quality throughout the first 45.

Another goal would come just before halftime when Isak equalised for Newcastle as the striker capitalised on some scrappy play before producing a clinical finish.

That goal sets up an interesting second half with the game tied at 1-1 as one of the two teams looks to take control of the clash.

Watch: Alexander Isak levels for Newcastle vs Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Nicolas Jackson produces “cute” finish to give Chelsea lead over Newcastle
Ian Wright full of praise for “big game player” whose Arsenal move was doubted
Blow for Man City as major star out for four weeks, set to miss crucial match with Arsenal

 

More Stories Alexander Isak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.