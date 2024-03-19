West Ham United are very unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Kalvin Phillips at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, who claims the Hammers will not agree to a ‘lucrative’ deal to sign the English midfielder on a permanent transfer from Manchester City.

Out of favour under Pep Guardiola and failing to dislodge Rodri in the Cityzens’ preferred starting lineup, Phillips, previously of Leeds United, has been forced to accept a short-term loan with West Ham.

However, although expected to feature a lot more regularly, the former Whites’ academy graduate spell in London could not have started worse.

Underperforming and even sent off against Nottingham Forest last month, Phillips’ disastrous form has seen him miss out on Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

Consequently, the Hammers are set to send the 28-year-old back to the Etihad Stadium in the summer and instead pursue a deal for Royal Antwerp loanee Mandela Keita.