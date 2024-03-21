Liverpool handed transfer boost as Fabrizio Romano confirms “top player” is in their plans

Liverpool have reportedly not received any transfer approach from Paris Saint-Germain for Colombian forward Luis Diaz.

According to Fabrizio Romano, posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, the Reds have no plans to let Diaz go as he remains a key part of their plans, despite links with PSG.

Romano adds that PSG also have other priorities in attack instead of Diaz, so it’s not entirely clear where this story has come from, but it seems LFC fans can relax for the time being.

See below for details as Romano, one of the most reliable journalists around, provides his update on the Diaz transfer situation…

??? Liverpool have not been approached by Paris Saint-Germain for Luis Díaz so far, no negotiations or talks taking place.#LFC not showing any desire or plan to sell Díaz, considered key top player. PSG have different priorities and currently not working on Luis Díaz deal. pic.twitter.com/2AvMwYtkuz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2024

Liverpool signed Diaz from Porto a couple of years ago and he’s proven a real hit for the Reds, so it makes sense that they’re surely not at all keen on the idea of letting him go any time soon.

Jurgen Klopp is also leaving Anfield at the end of the season so this seems like far from an ideal time for key players to also be moving on.

Diaz transfer not happening, so what next for PSG?

PSG, however, have major issues in attack and will surely need a statement signing this summer as Kylian Mbappe nears the end of his contract and looks set to sign a deal with Real Madrid.

Diaz could have been a fine option for the Ligue 1 giants to give them some quality, skill and goal threat on the left-hand side of their attack, and it probably won’t be easy to find many alternatives out there.

In fairness, replacing a generational talent like Mbappe is a near-impossible task, so Diaz, for all his qualities, might also have struggled with that kind of expectation being put upon him.

Liverpool fans will just hope the 27-year-old can now focus on doing his best for Klopp’s final few games in charge, which may well end in another Premier League title triumph.