West Ham plotting ambitious move for 21-goal striker wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea

West Ham are considering making an ambitious move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney despite interest in the England star from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The striker role at the London Stadium has been a problem all season for David Moyes as Michail Antonio has had consistent injury issues, Danny Ings is not good enough anymore and the West Ham boss has not trusted Divin Mubama.

The East London club are set to sign a new striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and Football Insider are reporting that West Ham are looking to make a statement by signing Ivan Toney from Brentford.

The Hammers believe there is an opportunity for them to snap up the prolific goalscorer due to Chelsea’s financial issues and Arsenal having other targets on their list.

However, the Gunners should still be considered favourites for the 28-year-old.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Brentford’s Ivan Toney

Arsenal have held a long-term interest in Toney and were reportedly leading the race for the Brentford star heading into the January transfer window.

However, the Bees’ asking price was too high during the latest transfer window, which prompted clubs to push their interest out to this summer.

The striker is expected to leave the Gtech Stadium ahead of the new season but it remains unclear where the 28-year-old will go. West Ham is unlikely if a club with Champions League football is in the race and that looks like something both North London clubs can offer the player.

However, the Hammers are right to try to make the signing happen because if they do it, it will be a major coup for the East London outfit and it should provide them with a big boost heading into the 2024/25 campaign knowing they will have a striker who scored 21 goals last season leading their line.