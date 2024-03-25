Real Madrid are set to closely monitor Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract talks with Liverpool as he assesses his situation and long-term future.

According to Matteo Moretto in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, the England international will hold discussions with Liverpool soon and decide after those talks if he wants to commit his future to the Reds or consider a new challenge elsewhere.

It seems that if Alexander-Arnold does decide to try something different, he will have keen suitors in the form of Real Madrid, according to Moretto.

For now, however, it seems this has not necessarily led to any concrete updates on the future of Madrid’s current right-back Dani Carvajal, while Lucas Vazquez is happy at the club but yet to fully decide on what to do with his future.

Alexander-Arnold transfer: Could Real Madrid swoop for Liverpool right-back?

Discussing Alexander-Arnold’s situation, Moretto said: “There’s no news as of now on Dani Carvajal, but with Lucas Vazquez, he will be offered a new contract, because they want him to continue. It’s not yet 100% clear what Vazquez wants to do. He is 100% happy at Real Madrid, but he is waiting to see if he will have a sufficient role in the team next season. The two parties will sit down to discuss that in the near future.

“With Alexander-Arnold, he has to speak with Liverpool first to see if the conditions are in place for him to want to sign a new deal, or if he wants to try something new. Real Madrid are paying very close attention to what happens with him. They will wait until Alexander-Arnold speaks with Liverpool and clarifies whether he is staying or leaving first though.”

It would be a huge blow for LFC to lose such an important player, especially after he came up through their academy, but perhaps this is a sign of things to come for the club as they prepare for life after charismatic and successful manager Jurgen Klopp.