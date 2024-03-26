Newcastle United reportedly hold a serious interest in appointing current Barcelona manager Xavi.

Eddie Howe’s job at St. James’ Park is under serious scrutiny after a disappointing season.

The Magpies have failed to match the success of last season when they qualified for the Champions League and reached the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United have had a disappointing season

This season has been a difficult one for the Premier League club, with Newcastle currently sitting in tenth position in the league with just ten games to go.

European qualification for next season is looking highly unlikely and now the reports have suggested that PIF could be looking to replace Howe.

Given his outstanding performance at Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi has been linked to take Howe’s place at St. James’ Park. Julian Nagelsmann, the manager of Germany, has also been mentioned.

Another manager has now surfaced in the competition to take over as Newcastle’s next manager, in what might be a big name appointment.

Newcastle are displaying “genuine and strong” interest in appointing Xavi as their next manager according to HITC.

It has been revealed that the 44-year-old will be departing Barcelona at the end of the season.

The report also mentions Chelsea’s interest in the Spanish manager should they decide to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Newcastle United owners have a big decision to make

Even if it is more probable that Howe will stay in charge for the time being, Xavi would be an intriguing addition to Newcastle.

The Spaniard is widely respected in the game because of his stellar playing career and achievements.

Xavi beat Real Madrid to the league title with his Barcelona team last season and this season, he has taken the Catalans to the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

PIF have a big decision to make in the summer about the managerial position after a disappointing season for the Magpies under Howe.