Sky Sports presenter has shared an exciting update about West Ham United’s future manager and what it means for current manager David Moyes.

It is believed that the owners of West Ham are planning to decided David Moyes’ successor before the summer arrives.

Even though it looks like Moyes is doing a fine job for the Hammers, the feeling inside the club is that they could still do better with a more attacking manager.

The Hammers, who are currently ranked seventh in the Premier League, will face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarterfinals next month.

Moyes has done well at West Ham

The 60-year-old Scot is often criticised, but after making his second return to the Premier League team in December 2019, he has elevated the team to new heights.

Last season, Moyes led West Ham to their first major trophy since 1980, and they are presently enjoying their third straight European campaign.

However, the fans feel that Moyes should be deploying an attacking style of football and avoid his pragmatic approach.

And now it appears that the owners of West Ham may be considering similar things.

This summer, the Hammers board may go big, according to Michael Bridge of Sky Sports News who spoke to Give Me Sport:

“You’re always going to have fans who just aren’t having him. I’ve got a couple of West Ham fans that I know that aren’t having him. I’ve always given it the, how can you not like this? But then they’re the ones paying the money, I’m not paying the money. If it was to be the end of David Moyes, a couple of people I know at West Ham kind of give me the impression that it’s not going to be another good young English coach. They’d probably target a very big name, because I think there are going to be some big names available. And people say, well, would they go to West Ham? Well, let’s wait and see. I think West Ham would look big if Moyes was to move on.”

West Ham have been linked with some exciting managers

Managers linked with the Hammers job include Marco Silva, Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot. However the claim made by Bridge means the club could go for a big name like Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea manager is without a doubt absolutely box office and would at the very least provide some excitement to the team, even though some may not want him.

Moyes most likely won’t be leaving if the Hammers have a successful season, making it to the Europa League semi-finals and finishing in the top seven in the Premier League standings.

The owners of West Ham will only be able to replace Moyes if they have a bad run of results from now until the conclusion of the season.

Moyes would most likely leave if Leverkusen eliminated West Ham from the Europa League and the team finished in tenth place in the Premier League.