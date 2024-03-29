Arsenal will not be signing world class player who is Chelsea’s number one target

According to journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are now unlikely to try to recruit one of Chelsea’s top targets this summer.

He stated to The Athletic that he doesn’t think the Gunners would pursue the man the Blues are rumoured to be interested in, having previously rejected a lot of choices to become their next striker.

Arsenal not interested in Chelsea target

Given that they currently lack a prolific goal scorer, Chelsea are predicted to make a move for a striker this summer.

Although Victor Osimhen has always been linked to a move to Chelsea, it looks like he will finally depart Napoli at the end of the season.

When asked who the Gunners could sign, the journalist said: “As previously reported and widely documented, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are admired. As is Evan Ferguson, but the price Brighton would want and the season he has had perhaps makes him less likely at the moment.

“I don’t see it being a Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney. There will be other options, too. I’ve seen Alexander Isak linked and Arsenal went for him in the past, but I don’t have any information on that at this point.”

Chelsea favourites to sign Napoli striker

Chelsea strikers Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have been inconsistent this season which could force the Blues to step into the market for a new striker.

They have chased Osimhen for a number of years but it could finally be time to get their hands on him.

With his ongoing success for Napoli this season, the Nigerian striker—who won the Golden Boot in Serie A the last season—has cemented his place as an important member of the Italian champions.

After Osimhen’s most recent contract extension included a release clause, Napoli expect him to leave at the end of the season, opening the door for a possible move.