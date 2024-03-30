The Gunners are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table as they prepare for their titanic showdown with title rivals Manchester City this Sunday.

Despite their abysmal record at the Etihad Stadium, Arsenal are in an incredible run of form winning eight league games in a row and scoring at a relentless rate.

But with reports that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are concerns for the game, questions about the club’s depth in the wide positions have once again been questioned.

With no real rival for Saka out on the right wing, an injury to the England international could be detrimental to their success.

It seems that the Gunners have recognised this and are pushing to secure some backup as according to Goal via Team Talk, they are interested in Leeds star, Summerville.

The winger who can operate on either flank has been in incredible form for the Championship club this season grabbing 17 goals and nine assists so far this campaign.

The 22-year-old is a major reason why Daniel Farke’s side currently sits second in the Championship table and will be a wanted man in the summer whether they get promoted or not.

The report claims that several Premier clubs have also shown an interest in Summerville including Arsenal’s London rivals, Chelsea.

With the Gunners looking set to guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League, they will no doubt hold an advantage over the Blues if the two sides go head-to-head in the summer.