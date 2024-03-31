Bayer Leverkusen extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points after Bayern suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Karim Adeyemi gave the away side the lead. Kane had the chance to equalise but produced a shocking miss, rather uncharacteristically.

Despite his miss, Kane later found the back of the net with a superb header, only for it to be disallowed for offside.

Watch the shocking miss:

Thomas Tuchel concedes defeat in title race

Xabi Alonso’s side meanwhile scored twice in three minutes to pull off a late comeback to extend their unbeaten run.

Following the match, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel conceded defeat in the title race, congratulating Leverkusen on their imminent league victory.

With only seven games remaining in the season, it appears highly unlikely that Leverkusen will bottle their 13 point lead at the top of the table, cementing their position as favourites to clinch the Bundesliga title.