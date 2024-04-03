Video: Arsenal fans will absolutely love Mikel Arteta singing North London Forever

Mikel Arteta has continued to improve his Arsenal side, and they’re still well in the title hunt with only a handful of games left to play.

On what would be the 20th anniversary of the last time the Gunners held aloft the Premier League title, landing the trophy this season would be one for the football romantics.

Arteta has certainly had the Gunners faithful behind him over the past couple of seasons, and after being captured by TV cameras singing the club’s anthem, North London Forever, the Spaniard’s stock will have risen even higher with those in the stands.

Mikel Arteta singing North London Forever… ? Arsenal vs Luton Town has just kicked off on beIN SPORTS 2 EN. #beINPL #ARSLUT pic.twitter.com/uL4Nkj0OIn — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 3, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports