Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

According to a report from IlMattino, the 30-year-old Napoli defender is on the radar of the two English clubs and they could look to make their move for him soon.

Di Lorenzo has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Italian league and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

Manchester United could use his quality and experience at the back next season.

He could prove to be an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The former Crystal Palace defender has been criticised for his lack of productivity going forward and the Napoli defender would be a more complete option for them.

The defender could be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can secure an agreement with Napoli. He has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2028 and therefore the Italian international is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition.

Aston Villa want Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need to bring in an upgrade on Matty Cash. They are pushing for Champions League qualification and they will need better players in the squad if they are to do well in Europe next season.

Di Lorenzo will add defensive quality, athleticism and experience at the back. He could prove to be a quality addition to Unai Emery’s back four. The Napoli defender has two goals and sevel assists to his name across all competitions and he will help out in the attack as well.

Both clubs could prove to be exciting opportunities for the player at this stage of his career and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.