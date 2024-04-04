In-form Premier League striker dreams of playing for Man United

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, who has been rising quickly in the Premier League this season, wants to play for Manchester United.

Spanish publication Marca, who are covering the youngster today, have made that claim, saying that Atletico Madrid are already regretting not signing him before Fulham.

With eight goals in nine games, Muniz is now the Premier League’s most productive striker on current form and the clear star of Fulham’s team.

He has emerged from nowhere and replaced Raul Jimenez in Marco Silva’s team, displaying impressive performances for the London club.

Atletico Madrid are starting to feel a little guilty about the striker’s seeming “escape” from them while he was very much within their control.

According to Marca, the Spanish team were interested after Muniz’s outstanding Flamengo exploits in Brazil when he was just eighteen years old.

The Brazilian dreams of playing for Man United

Muniz has acknowledged that he discussed a move with former Atletico Madrid’s player Filipe Luís, and that he encouraged him to move to Europe.

The 22-year old Brazilian attacker has taken advantage of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s departure in the summer and grabbed the opportunity to make a name for himself with both hands.

His red hot form could spark interest for him from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, however, there is one club that he would like to play for personally.

That’s Manchester United, who according to Marca, have been “his dream since he was little.”

Muniz would be handy for Man United

It would make perfect sense if the Red Devils make a move for the Brazilian attacker.

They are looking to sign a striker who can support Rasmus Hojlund and ease his burden of scoring goals for the club.

The youngster is a versatile forward who offers a number of different qualities in attack and that is exactly what Man United are looking for.

He would also be cheaper than their reported targets.