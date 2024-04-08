Exclusive: Liverpool “most concrete” option for exciting young manager, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool remain the most concrete option for Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as he looks like he could be on the move to a bigger club in the summer.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, with the Reds seemingly leading the race for this exciting potential deal.

There could be other interest at some point as well, according to Romano, as he hinted at other clubs getting involved in the race to land Amorim, who has a verbal agreement in place with Sporting for them to allow him to leave for around €10million – less than his official release clause.

That €10m exit fee is in place for top clubs, so Liverpool would surely fit the bill there as they continue to chase the Premier League title in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign in charge.

It won’t be easy to find a replacement for a legendary figure like Klopp, but Amorim has done hugely impressive work at Sporting and looks like a good candidate.

Amorim to Liverpool – what’s the latest?

Discussing the latest on the Amorim to Liverpool links, Romano said: “We continue to get plenty of stories about managers who could be on the move this summer, but I don’t have any specific new club to mention with Ruben Amorim. This could change in the next weeks as I’m told there’s interest also from other clubs.

“Still, for now Liverpool are now the most concrete, the interest is there and contacts have taken place with Amorim’s camp. They are well informed on his contract, clauses and more.

“There is a verbal agreement between Amorim and Sporting that he can leave for a fee of €10m if a big club makes a proposal, though his official release clause is €30m for other Portuguese clubs and €20m for other leagues.”

LFC fans will hope for more concrete updates soon, with Amorim surely now the best option out there to replace Klopp this summer.