Video: Andy Robertson finishes off a brilliant move to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead against Spurs

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Liverpool have scored their second right before the break and it is a lovely team goal. 

They have been totally dominant over Spurs with waves after waves of attacks and have finally got their second.

Alexis Mac Allister starts the move with a sublime first-time pass out wide for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back puts in a teasing cross inside the box and it comes to his full-back partner Andy Robertson, who very cleverly passes it to Salah with a brilliant first touch.

Salah’s effort is saved by the goalkeeper but Robertson is there to tap it in on the rebound.

Brilliant goal from Liverpool. Watch below:

