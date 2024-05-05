Video: Andy Robertson finishes off a brilliant move to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead against Spurs

Liverpool have scored their second right before the break and it is a lovely team goal.
They have been totally dominant over Spurs with waves after waves of attacks and have finally got their second.
Alexis Mac Allister starts the move with a sublime first-time pass out wide for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The right-back puts in a teasing cross inside the box and it comes to his full-back partner Andy Robertson, who very cleverly passes it to Salah with a brilliant first touch.
Salah’s effort is saved by the goalkeeper but Robertson is there to tap it in on the rebound.
Brilliant goal from Liverpool. Watch below:
"It's what they deserve"
Robertson DOUBLES Liverpool's lead ?? pic.twitter.com/q9yWbbV3M1
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2024