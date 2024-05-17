Arsenal set to sign 12-goal ace on four-year deal thanks to Edu’s friendship with agent

Whether or not Arsenal land the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years this weekend, there’s a certainty that the Gunners won’t want to stagnate.

Consistent squad improvement will be the order of the day to help them, eventually, overhaul rivals Man City who, if they beat West Ham, will have earned their fourth successive Premier League title.

That’s the level that Mikel Arteta and sporting director, Edu, will understand that Arsenal will need to get to in order to get their hands on the prize.

It will require the North Londoners to invest even more heavily in the transfer market, and one player that has been linked with the club for a while now is Bologna’s excellent Dutch striker, Joshua Zirkee.

Zirkzee has one foot at the Emirates

Unfortunately not picked for the Netherlands squad to go to the European Championship, Zirkzee can nevertheless be pleased with his contributions this season.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old has a not-too-shabby 12 goals and four assists from his 2023/24 campaign, and it’s that kind of output that has piqued Arsenal’s interest.

They might just be in luck in their pursuit of the player too.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the friendship between Edu and Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is likely to see the player end up in North London, even if his own preference is to stay at Bologna for one more season.

The outlet note that a four-year deal at £6m a year has already been drafted and is just waiting to be signed, although AC Milan are also apparently still trying to convince Joorabchian that the player’s future is in Serie A.

For a player of such evident talent, it’s understood why there are a queue of suitors, so if Arsenal do want to land the player, Edu needs to oil the wheels quickly in order that a deal can be executed as soon as the transfer window is open for business again.