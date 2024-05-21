Tottenham eye move for Premier League top goal-scorer with 19 goals this season

Tottenham are interested in signing Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to add a striker to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Australian coach lost his best player in Harry Kane ahead of the current season and Spurs did not replace their record goal-scorer.

Postecoglou wants this issue addressed ahead of the new season and according to talkSPORT, Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Solanke as Bournemouth are believed to be open to cashing in on the 26-year-old during the upcoming transfer window.

However, it would take a large bid to lure the striker away from the Cherries as the former Liverpool star’s stock is at an all-time high. Solanke netted 19 goals in the Premier League this season, coming fourth in the race for the division’s Golden Boot.

However, Spurs will face competition this summer as others in England’s top flight have an interest in the Bournemouth forward.

Solanke has proven this season that he has the potential to be a consistent top goal scorer in the Premier League and the 26-year-old could thrive at a club with the creative players Tottenham have.

Spurs face competition from the likes of West Ham, who will also enter the upcoming transfer window with a striker as a top priority, and have the Cherries star high on their list, reports The Telegraph.

A potential problem for these clubs could be Bournemouth’s asking price, which remains unknown.

While there is potential for others to join the race, with big clubs such as Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea all on the lookout for a new number nine ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.