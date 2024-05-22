Arsenal considering move for versatile Serie A ace ahead of transfer window

According to reports, Arsenal are closely monitoring Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso with a view to bringing him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to utilise the transfer window this summer to make new signings in order to close the gap on Manchester City.

The Gunners ended up as runners-up in the league after finishing two points behind Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

Arteta has now identified his transfer targets this summer with a striker, a midfielder and a full-back looking likely to join the Gunners.

Juventus full-back Cambiaso has caught the eye of Arsenal after his impressive season in Serie A.

Tutto Juve reports that Arsenal are interested in signing 24-year-old Juventus full-back Cambiaso.

The player is also garnering interest from Manchester United and a potential transfer is likely to cost £21.3 million, as per the report.

Juventus are not thinking about letting the defender leave the club.

Rather, the club will have a meeting with Cambiaso’s agents to talk about extending his contract.

For €13.3 million, Cambiaso left Genoa to join Juventus in 2022. He was loaned to Bologna last season.

The wing-back helped the Old Lady to finish the season with Coppa Italia victory.

On an individual basis, he managed to score three goals and registered six assists in 39 appearances for the Italian giants this season.

Arsenal plan to sign a new full-back

Arsenal may target a move for a full-back this summer as they could look for a replacement of Oleksandr Zinchecko or a back-up to Ben White.

Cambiaso seems like an excellent match because of his versatility to play as a right-back as well as a left-back.

His attacking game would suit the playing style of Arteta, who likes his full-backs to join the team in attack.

If the Gunners can manage to find the right signings this summer, they can topple Guardiola’s Man City next season.