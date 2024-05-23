Newcastle United are reportedly having a key meeting today to finalise their transfer deal for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Magpies are set for talks in London to offer the 26-year-old a big contract that would see him triple the money he was earning at Craven Cottage, where he’s about to come to the end of his contract.

Adarabioyo is one two free agents on Newcastle’s radar this summer, the other being Lloyd Kelly, who is set to leave Bournemouth and seal a move to St James’ Park following recent talks.

There had also been interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in Adarabioyo, but Newcastle now seem the firm favourites to snap up the former England Under-21 international.

Judging by Football Insider’s report, this deal should be finalised soon, with the finishing touches being put on the move today.

Newcastle, like all other clubs, will surely be aware of Everton and Nottingham Forest being deducted points this season due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

This will surely mean NUFC and others are going to be more careful with their spending, so signing free agents like these seems ideal for the club as they look to remain competitive without splashing the cash on too many signings.