‘it’s a plausible scenario’: Agent says Man United could offer 16-goal ace in a swap deal

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old Nigerian is expected to leave the Italian club this summer and football agent Andrea D’Amico has now revealed to TuttoNapoli that Manchester United could be open to a swap deal involving Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils signed the Denmark international striker at the start of the season and he has 16 goals in all competitions. He is a prodigious young talent with a bright future and it would be quite surprising if Manchester United decided to offer him in a deal for Osimhen.

D’Amico believes that it is a feasible operation and Manchester United appreciate Osimhen as a player. There is no doubt that the Nigerian can be a world-class striker for Manchester United and he has shown his quality in Italian football. He has helped Napoli win the league title and he has the attributes to do well in English football as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

“Osimhen-Hojlund exchange with United? It’s feasible, Manchester United respects the characteristics where Osimhen could play, in short, it’s a plausible scenario.”

Osimhen will want to join a top club and Manchester United are certainly one of the biggest in the world. The Red Devils need a reliable goal scorer as well and the Nigerian would certainly improve them. However, they must look to hold on to Hojlund as well.

Man United must keep Rasmus Hojlund

The Denmark international has a big future ahead of himself and he could be a key player for the club in the coming seasons. Manchester United could regret the decision to let him leave in the summer after just one season at the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Osimhen has been linked with other English clubs as well. Whoever ends up signing the Nigerian will have a superstar on their hands.

There is no doubt that he might be a better option compared to Hojlund in the short term but the Denmark international has the attributes to develop into a future star. Giving up on him could prove to be a mistake from Manchester United.