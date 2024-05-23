Manchester United will reportedly move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer transfer window if Erik ten Hag leaves as Red Devils manager.

Onana has shone at Goodison Park and looks like he’d be a fine addition for a number of top clubs, but it seems Man Utd could hinge on what happens with Ten Hag.

That’s according to Sacha Tavolieri on YouTube, with the journalist explaining that Ten Hag’s agency have previously got in the way of signing Onana in the past.

Of course, United will surely not just sack a manager to make way for a particular player, but some fans may well feel this is another reason for the club to make a change from the unconvincing Ten Hag, who hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Onana transfer: Man United move possible but not if Ten Hag stays

Ten Hag has not done the best job at United, so one imagines this weekend will be crucial to determining his future as the Red Devils come up against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

It could be time to make a change whatever this weekend’s result is, and fans will hope that can perhaps improve the club’s business in the transfer market as well.

It’s notable that Ten Hag has brought in a few of his former players, such as Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana, and of those it’s only really Martinez who could be called a success, and he’s had a lot of problems with injuries.

Antony and Onana have been really poor, so Ten Hag’s judgement might not be the best, with Onana showing at Everton that he could be just the kind of signing this United midfield needs.

Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat surely need replacing and it’s hard to think of many better candidates than Onana, who is young but also proven in the Premier League.