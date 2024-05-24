23-year-old Arsenal star adamant “big things” are going to happen for the club next season

William Saliba has insisted “big things” are going to happen at Arsenal next season after the club narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Arsenal had a brilliant season and pushed City all the way, winning a club record 28 games in a single league season, but that wasn’t enough as they came up two points short.

Unfortunately it’s a familiar feeling for Mikel Arteta’s side having fallen short two years on the bounce, although they can be proud of pushing City all the way to the final day.

Saliba: Big things are going to happen next season

Saliba formed a brilliant partnership with Gabriel Magalhães, with the Gunners boasting the best defence in the league conceding 29 goals, as goalkeeper David Raya also won the Premier League Golden Glove.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal have it in them to mount a third consecutive title challenge, and the summer transfer window will be crucial if they are to do so.

However, Saliba, who played every minute of the campaign believes success isn’t far away for the Gunners.

He took to Instagram and wrote: “Gunners, thanks for everything!

“The support this season has been crazy and we felt it at every moment.

“Next season big things are going to happen, we will get there together.

“North London Forever.”

Saliba joined Arsenal back in 2019 from French club Saint Etienne, and spent time back on loan at his former club as well as spells with Nice and Marseille.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league and is only going to get better.

To date the France international has made 83 appearances for the Gunners scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Saliba is under contract at the Emirates until 2027 having signed a new deal last summer.