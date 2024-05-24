Aston Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris are interested in completing a big money deal.

According to reports from Brazil, the owners of Aston Villa are considering expanding their V Sports brand by completing the takeover of Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

Villa have prospered under NSWE in more ways than one, even if its success on the pitch has been astounding.

The first team, the women’s team, the academy, and Unai Emery’s managerial level have all seen significant improvements.

The owners of Villa have always wanted to enter a new market, and now would be the ideal time to do so with Luiz’s former club, Vasco da Gama.

Brazilian media reports that Edens and Sawiris are considering taking over Vasco da Gama, a famous first division Brazilian team.

Exclusivo 🚨 A V Sports, empresa que administra alguns clubes de futebol é uma das que negocia a compra da SAF do Vasco. A companhia conta com 100% das ações tanto do time masculino e feminino do Aston Villa . Apuração com @daanielmorais @PapoNaColina #CanaldoPedrosa pic.twitter.com/fNLf0fPPAw — Carlos Berbert (@CarlosBerbert11) May 22, 2024

As one of the so-called “Big 12” teams in Brazil and four-time winners, Vasco are reportedly being negotiated to be acquired by Edens and Sawiris.

Sawiris owns a minority stake in the Knicks and Rangers, two New York sports clubs in the NBA and NHL, demonstrating NSWE’s prominence in sports. In the US, Edens co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks.

Luiz started his career with Vasco and was one of Villa’s best players when they made it into the Champions League in 2023–2024.

Douglas Luiz can help the Aston Villa owners

He made 29 appearances for the Brazilian club from 2016 to 2017.

The Aston Villa midfielder can be used in marketing activities if the owners want to ease the move of takeover of the Brazilian club.

His connection in the past can be used by Edens and Sawiris as they aim to expand their profile in world sports.