Liverpool star makes future decision amid interest from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to The Guardian, the Brazilian goalkeeper has attracted attention of Saudi Pro League clubs.

The lucrative league in Saudi Arabia is looking attract a world class goalkeeper and they have identified Alisson as a potential summer signing.

However, despite the interest in signing him, the goalkeeper wants to stay at Anfield.

This should come as a major boost to new manager Arne Slot, who would want the senior players at the club to stay and help him in the transition period.

Journalist David Lynch has provided the update on the future of the Liverpool goalkeeper.

On his Youtube channel, Lynch said:

“Another player who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia is Alisson Becker.

“There is interest from him from several clubs, that’s from sources close to the player.”



“Those sources also insist that Alisson is very happy at Anfield he wants to stick around and usher in this new era under Arne Slot, he doesn’t want to depart now that Jurgen Klopp has left the club.”

Alisson is a senior player in the Liverpool dressing room and his presence is just as important as Virgil Van Dijk’s.

To help the new manager after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the senior players have a responsibility of making the transition period smooth.

Liverpool need Alisson’s presence at the club

The Brazilian international is still at the top of his game even after years of consistent performances for the Reds.

He is one of the first names on the team sheet and his reliability is a huge asset for the Merseyside club.

As per the update from Lynch, Alisson’s intention to stay at the club and reject the money being offered by the Saudi League shows his commitment to the Reds.