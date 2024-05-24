Manchester United set to sack Erik ten Hag after FA Cup final regardless of the outcome

Manchester United are set to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City this weekend.

Ten hag has been under huge pressure for the majority of a dreadful campaign which saw United finish eighth and fail to qualify for European competition, unless they can beat City at Wembley.

The Red Devils haven’t just struggled in the league, they also endured a miserable Champions League campaign which saw them finish bottom of a group containing Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

United to sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final

United have regressed massively this season under the 54-year-old having finished third and won the Carabao Cup during his first season at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax manager has set a number of unwanted records including their lowest league finish since 1990 and most defeats in a Premier League season.

The Guardian now report that Ineos have taken the decision to sack the Dutchman after the FA Cup, regardless of if he lifts the trophy or not.

It’s the first big decision Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have had to make since they agreed to take a minority stake in the club and control of football operations.

Attention will now turn to who will replace Ten Hag, with The Guardian adding Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are all under consideration.

The report adds Tuchel is believed to be the front runner with the German currently out of work having left Bayern Munich, whilst exploratory talks have also been held with Pochettino.

United are said to have contacted McKenna’s representatives, but they face competition from Brighton and Chelsea for the 38-year old’s signature.

The timing of the news coming out, just 24 hours before a huge cup final has to be questioned, and really shouldn’t be happening at club like United.

Ten Hag will now face a difficult task to keep his players focused now that there’s a lot of noise in the media about his position and it can’t be the ideal preparation for a big game.