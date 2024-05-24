Newcastle United’s star attacker Miguel Almiron may be on the move this summer as the club looks to adhere to financial regulations.

The Paraguayan international has been a consistent presence this season, making 41 appearances across all competitions and contributing 5 goals and 3 assists.

Almiron, whose contract runs until June 2026, has drawn interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and other Premier League sides.

His agent, Daniel Campos, revealed that several Premier League clubs have inquired about Almiron.

ABC Cardinal 730 AM interviewed Campos, (as shared by journalist Angel Elian on X):

“Other Premier League clubs have asked about him, but Newcastle don’t want to sell him. The Arab market is circling around. There may be news, but he is comfortable.”

?? Daniel Campos, representante de Miguel Almirón: “Otros clubes de la Premier han preguntado por él, pero el Newcastle no lo quiere vender. El mercado árabe está rondando por ahí. Puede haber novedades, pero él está cómodo”. #CardinalDeportivo@ABCCardinal pic.twitter.com/zu18aSFuFa — Angel Elián (@Angel_Elian__) May 23, 2024

While the agent has not mentioned the name of any clubs who have shown interest in his client, Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are reportedly one of the interested parties.

They previously attempted to sign him in January, but the player chose to remain with the Magpies.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Almiron’s future remains uncertain, with potential suitors closely monitoring his situation.

Newcastle’s financial considerations might ultimately dictate the star attacker’s departure.