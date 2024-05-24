Tottenham have planned to add depth and variety to their attack ahead of next season.

Last Minute Playoff Final Tickets Still Available – READ MORE!

Last Minute FA Cup Final Tickets Still Available – READ MORE!

According to The Guardian, Spurs are interested in a move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The former Chelsea player scored eight goals last season to help Forest avoid relegation in a season full of crisis.

Since joining Forest in 2023, Hudson-Odoi has been a member of the starting line up after leaving Chelsea.

The English winger was one of the Reds’ best performers in the latter weeks and months of the season.

Following a dismal season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, the former academy graduate Hudson-Odoi was sold by Chelsea.

After Nottingham Forest paid a little amount to take the winger off Chelsea’s books, the player was given the opportunity to remain in the Premier League.

Manager Ange Postecoglou wants to shake up the squad and add new players as they prepare for the new season, which will also include Europa League duty for Spurs.

After finishing in fifth place, Spurs missed out on a Champions League spot by just two points.

In order to avoid such a situation again, the Tottenham boss is keen to add depth and quality to his squad.

Tottenham’s wide options include players like Brennan Johnson, Manor Salomon and Dejan Kulusevski.

Signing Hudson-Odoi is a no brainer for Tottenham

However, it is still unclear if they will go ahead with the permanent signing of Timo Werner following his loan move in January.

Hudson-Odoi has Premier League experience and in the latter stages of the season, he increased his output showing his quality in finishing and chance creation.

The potential signing of the winger presents an ideal opportunity for Spurs as they can wrap up the signing of the player for a modest fee.