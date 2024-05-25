Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season.

They are keeping tabs on the Ajax forward Brian Brobbey. According to Football Insider, they are keeping tabs on several strikers this summer, but Brobbey seems like the most realistic and affordable option for the Gunners.

Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres are on the Arsenal radar as well. The Gunners will have to bring in a quality striker at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if they end up signing the 22-year-old Ajax forward.

Brobbey has had an impressive campaign this year and he has 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Arsenal.

Brian Brobbey would improve Arsenal

The Gunners need to bring in someone who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently. Although they have players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at their disposal, neither of them are prolific goalscorers. Jesus in particular has been quite underwhelming this past season. The Brazilian has scored four goals in the league.

Arsenal need to improve in the attacking department if they want to win major trophies. Signing a reliable goalscorer should be one of their priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

Brobbey has recently hinted that he might fancy a move to Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can get the deal done. The 22-year-old is a talented player with immense potential and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. If Arsenal can sign him for a reasonable price this summer, it could prove to be a wise addition.