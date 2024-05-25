Stat shows how poor Erling Haaland has been for Man City in semi-finals/finals

Erling Haaland is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world but ever since moving to Man City, the Norway striker has not had the best time in semi-finals and finals for the Premier League champions.

The striker joined City from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2022 and made an instant impact at the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old spearheaded the Manchester club’s charge towards a historic treble last season and although the current campaign has seen his levels drop off, Haaland has still put up very impressive numbers. The striker featured in 45 games for Pep Guardiola’s team, scoring 38 goals alongside six assists.

This has taken his total with City to 90 goals and 15 assists across 90 matches.

However, having featured in nine semi-finals and finals for the Manchester club, Haaland has yet to register a goal contribution, reports Football Insider, which highlights his struggles when his team gets to the latter stages of competitions.

The Norwegian superstar failed to make an impact again on Saturday in the FA Cup final against Manchester United, with a shot off the crossbar being the closest the striker got to hitting the back of the net.

Is Erling Haaland’s final/semi-final record for Man City a worry?

On the surface, this may look like a problem for Man City, but it really isn’t as it is just a small sample of games. The magnitude of the matches will draw more attention to the stat but that will eventually be broken in the near future.

Haaland is an elite goalscorer and scoring in semi-finals and finals can be down to luck on the day. The Norway international takes up the attention of defenders, allowing others to score and once Man City wins these matches, it doesn’t matter who puts the ball in the back of the net.