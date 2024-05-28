Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was caught up in an odd hacking incident when Fluminense, a Brazilian team, “announced” his transfer on their website.

Haaland, who has 38 goals in 45 games this season, joined Fluminense “after intense negotiations and a great effort from our board,” according to a report that was posted on the team’s website on Monday.

The story disappeared from the website as fast as it appeared because it was not true.

Fluminense responded to Globo Esporte’s request for comment on the issue by confirming that the website had been hacked.

The attack was eventually identified as being the work of a user on the social networking site X, and it was fixed about midnight.

Haaland reportedly went so far as to get in touch with Fluminense and inquire as to why the piece had been published. It was removed early on Tuesday.

Picture via: Golobo Esporte

Even though the joke created a brief sensation, Haaland’s actual situation has not changed.

He just wrapped off another fantastic season with Manchester City, which enabled the team to win the Premier League for the fourth time in a row.

While Fluminense fans have not been able to celebrate the signing of Haaland, they have signed former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

Silva announced earlier this month that he would be leaving Chelsea after four fruitful years, and he then joined Fluminense.

Silva may now train with his new teammates at Fluminense before his registration transfers on July 1st, as agreed upon by the Blues.

He has agreed to a two-year deal with the Brazilian giants.

Haaland has no intention of leaving Man City

Meanwhile, Haaland is set to stay at Manchester City with the Premier League club providing him a platform to win silverware every season.

He is happy at the Etihad Stadium and has not stated his desire to leave the Premier League champions.

In his two seasons at the club, Haaland has won the Premier League title twice, a Champions League title and an FA Cup.