Paul Scholes compares Manchester United midfielder with Gennaro Gattuso after impressive show in the FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Sofyan Amrabat following his stellar performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils put on an impressive display to defeat their city rivals 2-1 at Wembley, despite entering the match as the underdogs.

Alejandro Garnacho and academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo scored in the first half to give United a comfortable lead.

Manchester City pulled one back through Jeremy Doku late in the second half, with just three minutes of normal time left to play.

However, United held on to their lead, securing Erik ten Hag’s second trophy in as many years.

Paul Scholes praises Sofyan Amrabat’s performance vs Manchester City

One of the standout performers for United was Sofyan Amrabat, who controlled the midfield and kept City’s star player Kevin De Bruyne silent throughout the game.

Amrabat’s tireless work rate, ability to cover the ground, and physical presence in the midfield were crucial in nullifying City’s attacking threats.

The way Amrabat covered the ground and outmuscled City players prompted Paul Scholes to draw a comparison with AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso.

Scholes praised the performance of the Moroccan midfielder with a post on Instagram.

Sofyan Amrabat’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain

Amrabat, currently on loan at United from Serie A side Fiorentina, has been fairly impressive during his time at Old Trafford.

Whether the 26-year-old has done enough to convince the club to sign him on a permanent deal remains to be seen.