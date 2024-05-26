Manchester United’s on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has hinted he could stay at the club permanently despite it previously seeming like his stay at Old Trafford would end up being a short one.

The Morocco international joined Man Utd on loan from Fiorentina in the summer and Matteo Moretto recently told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column that the player would not be staying with the Red Devils.

Amrabat hasn’t really been at his best for much of his time in England, though he performed well in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City yesterday, and it seems he had a more positive outlook on his United future when he spoke after the game.

As quoted by Ziggo Sport, Amrabat says there will be talks to decide on his future, with the 27-year-old seemingly not ruling out staying at the club.

Amrabat transfer: Man United loan signing hints at possible Old Trafford stay

When asked about his situation after the triumph at Wembley, Amrabat said: “Do I already know what I’m going to do next year? No. We are going to talk.

“Staying is certainly an option. Look, I think it has been a very difficult season. For Manchester United it needs to be much better, and also for me personally.”

United surely need to make changes in midfield as Amrabat has looked a little off the pace at times, while others such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are also arguably not quite good enough for a club with big ambitions.

Amrabat established himself on the biggest stage with his performances at the 2022 World Cup, so one imagines he still has plenty to offer to a top team out there somewhere, even if it’s not United.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Amrabat now fancies his chances of staying in Manchester, so the talks he mentions could be something to keep an eye on.