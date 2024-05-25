Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid are hoping to sign the Spanish international midfielder as a replacement for Toni Kroos. The German international has announced his retirement after the European championships with his country and he will have to be replaced adequately.

Kroos has been an exceptional performer for club and country over the years and replacing him will be a massive challenge. However, Rodri could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. He is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in European football right now and he has proven his quality with Manchester City in recent seasons.

The opportunity to return to his homeland could be an attractive option for the player and it will be interesting to see if Manchester City you are willing to sanction his departure. He has made himself an indispensable asset for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City might not be keen on letting him leave anytime soon.

Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting for most players. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Rodri could be tempted to join Real Madrid

Rodri has already won the Premier League title multiple times and he has won several domestic trophies as well. He helped Manchester City win the Champions league trophy as well. He might feel that this is the right time for another challenge and a move to Real Madrid could be ideal.

Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have no reason to sell their best players. It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid convince them.

The 27-year-old Spanish international has a contract with the Premier League champions until 2027 and therefore they are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

Rodri has 9 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season and he is capable of operating as the defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He could be the ideal replacement for Kroos and his arrival would complete the Real Madrid midfield with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga for the foreseeable future.