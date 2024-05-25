West Ham United are keen on signing the Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

According to a report from Football Insider, West Ham could look to make their move for the 24-year-old versatile defender at the end of the season. The Hammers have looked vulnerable at the back in recent months and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to do well next season. They have appointed Julen Lopetegui as the club’s next manager and the Spaniard will hope to help them secure European qualification.

Signing a quality defender should be a top priority for West Ham heading into the transfer window. The 24-year-old Chelsea defender could be the ideal acquisition for them.

Chalobah is versatile enough to operate as the central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility will be a bonus for the Hammers. His ability to slot into multiple roles could prove to be invaluable during rotation and injuries.

The defender is unlikely to get regular game time at Chelsea and he needs to move on in search of playing time. If West Ham can provide him with game-time assurances, joining them would be a wise decision.

Trevoh Chalobah would improve West Ham

Chalobah has shown his quality in the Premier League during his cameos with Chelsea and he will look to establish himself as a regular starter for West Ham. The Hammers have a talented squad and they might be able to secure European qualification with a couple of intelligent additions.

Signing a versatile defender like Chalobah and reliable goalscorer should be their top priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are going through financial difficulties and they might need to sell some players in order to bring in their own signings. They cannot afford to overspend and they will have to comply with the financial regulations.

Selling the 24-year-old defender will help them improve their own squad and they are likely to sanction his departure if a suitable offer is presented.