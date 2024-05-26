Newcastle United have held further talks with their agents to complete the free transfers of Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Adarabioyo has been identified as Newcastle’s priority, while he was also impressed by the Magpies’ offer and felt he could find more playing time at St James’ Park despite AC Milan, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United also all showing an interest in the English defender.

Newcastle have had some Financial Fair Play concerns so have been keen to bring in these two free agents in order to strengthen their squad without spending a fortune, and it now looks like talks are progressing to the final stages.

Newcastle transfer latest as Isak and Guimaraes attract interest

Meanwhile, Newcastle have held talks with Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who is on Arsenal’s transfer list, and reiterated that they are not considering selling him this season. It is now expected that Isak will not prioritise leaving NUFC in this summer’s transfer window.

Although Arsenal have an interest in Isak, they are also holding talks with alternative names to come in up front because they know that it will be a difficult deal to get done. Low-cost options like Benjamin Sesko and Serhou Guirassy could be two names to watch.

Newcastle have set a price tag of over €200million to reduce the interest of Premier League clubs in Isak, and it’s certainly hard to imagine anyone being willing to pay quite that much, despite the 24-year-old’s impressive form during his time in the Premier League.

Another star player attracting interest is Bruno Guimaraes, but CaughtOffside understands that the Brazilian midfielder is open to staying at Newcastle.

It is possible, however, that he may change his mind if he receives good offers, as Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid are among those keen on the former Lyon man.