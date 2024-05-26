Premier League manager with 12 wins this season added to Chelsea’s target list

Chelsea have added Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to their list of target after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino this week.

The Argentine coach left the Blues after an underwhelming campaign at Stamford Bridge, despite finishing the term with five straight wins. This helped the West London club secure European football for next season but it was ultimately not enough for the Premier League giants’ hierarchy.

Pochettino reportedly left Chelsea on very amicable terms as he felt leaving was the right decision following discussions with senior club officials this week.

This has left the London club looking for another manager as the current ownership struggles to provide the Premier League outfit with any consistency. There are a lot of problems at Chelsea and that may turn off many managers in the market.

It seems the Blues are targeting young coaches such as Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Leicester’s Enzo Maresca are joined by Brentford’s Thomas Frank on Chelsea’s managerial shortlist.

However, The Standard now reports Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi has been added to their list of targets as the Italian will not be coaching the Seagulls next season.

Roberto De Zerbi added to Chelsea’s list of manager targets

De Zerbi is now one of the main contenders for the vacant Chelsea manager’s job, states The Standard, and it is a name that will excite fans at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian has done brilliant work at Brighton since arriving in 2022, although the current campaign was a bit of a struggle, having won only 12 games in the Premier League on the way to a bottom-half finish.