Roy Keane has stated that he was wrong about Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United captain led his side to victory on Saturday.

After losing in last year’s FA Cup final, the Red Devils were handed the perfect opportunity to get one back over their bitter rivals as they faced off against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side got off to a flying start as they continuously broke City’s offside trap with searching balls over the top.

The opening goal finally came in the 30th minute when a backpedalling Josko Gvardiol headed the ball over an out-rushing Stefan Ortega leaving Alejandro Garnacho with an easy tap-in.

Kobbie Mainoo then doubled the lead nine minutes later after a sweeping counterattack with Jeremy Doku grabbing a Manchester City consolation goal minutes before the full-time whistle.

Roy Keane on Bruno Fernandes as Man United captain

Speaking after the game in the ITV studio, Keane hailed his former side and highlighted the performance of Fernades, admitting that he was wrong about his leadership capabilities.

“I have been critical of Bruno over the years but I am happy to be proved wrong because his leadership today was outstanding.” He said.

“We always mention how brilliant he is as a player.”

The Portuguese international was named Manchester United captain in July of last year which became a major talking point with a lot of fans criticising Ten Hag for this decision.