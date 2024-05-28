Flynn Downes has just completed an impressive season in the Championship with Southampton having helped the Saints gain promotion back to the Premier League, but the midfielder fears he will not be wanted at his parent club West Ham.

The Englishman was not part of David Moyes’ plans for the 2023/24 season and it was decided that the 25-year-old would gain more experience in England’s second division. Downes certainly will have learned a lot in the Championship and was a key player for Southampton during the current campaign.

Downes featured in 37 games for the Saints, scoring two goals and providing a further three assists; however, it was the Englishman’s overall performances that impressed the club’s fans, averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game.

Southampton are believed to have a £12m option to buy in Downes’ loan deal, but West Ham may keep the 25-year-old. The midfielder is believed to want to return to the London Stadium but fears the Hammers’ new boss Julen Lopetegui won’t want him given the options he has in central areas.

Flynn Downes doesn’t think he has a future with West Ham

The Times claims that Downes doesn’t think he has a future with West Ham as Lopetegui will very likely prefer a midfield three of Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse next season.

However, if one of the trio picks up an injury, that will provide the 25-year-old with a chance to play, especially with doubts over Lucas Paqueta. The midfielder has impressed in the Championship this season and should be eager to test himself in the Premier League.

Downes will likely get minutes if he stays at West Ham but it is up to him how many as he will need to impress Lopetegui.