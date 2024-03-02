Agreement close: 25-year-old on verge of leaving West Ham

Southampton will reportedly try to sign Flynn Downes on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

That’s according to recent reports, including one from The Athletic, which claims the Saints are hopeful they sign the West Ham loanee permanently at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old’s season-long loan switch to St. Mary’s did not include a buy-option so negotiations will still need to take place, but with Downes surplus to requirements under David Moyes, it seems the Saints won’t have too much trouble reaching an agreement.

Featuring in 23 Championship games since the start of the season, Downes has played an important role for Russell Martin’s side. The midfielder, who is valued at around £8 million, has scored once and registered two assists.