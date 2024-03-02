Agreement close: 25-year-old on verge of leaving West Ham

Southampton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Southampton will reportedly try to sign Flynn Downes on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

That’s according to recent reports, including one from The Athletic, which claims the Saints are hopeful they sign the West Ham loanee permanently at the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
“Perfect addition” – Leeds forward set for imminent move to big club
Tomas Soucek admits West Ham teammate damages everyone’s reputation
Bayern Munich set Alphonso Davies asking price amid Real Madrid interest

The 25-year-old’s season-long loan switch to St. Mary’s did not include a buy-option so negotiations will still need to take place, but with Downes surplus to requirements under David Moyes, it seems the Saints won’t have too much trouble reaching an agreement.

Featuring in 23 Championship games since the start of the season, Downes has played an important role for Russell Martin’s side. The midfielder, who is valued at around £8 million, has scored once and registered two assists.

More Stories Flynn Downes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.