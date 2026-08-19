(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has broken his silence following the dramatic collapse of his proposed move to Manchester United, admitting that he remains completely baffled by the decision to abandon the transfer at the final stage.

The 27-year-old Brazil international appeared destined for Old Trafford after Manchester United agreed a reported £39 million deal with Atalanta.

However, the transfer collapsed after concerns were reportedly raised during the midfielder’s medical examinations.

Ederson reveals confusion over Man United transfer collapse

Addressing the failed transfer, Ederson admitted he remains completely baffled by the decision (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano):

“No idea why that happened. I’ve always had offers and interest from other clubs, and I could have moved to another English club… The medical checks went fine, but I don’t know what happened. I always played regularly here at Atalanta!”

? Éderson on deal off with Man United: “No idea why that happened. I've always had offers and interest from other clubs, and I could have moved to another English club”. “The medical checks went fine, but I don't know what happened. I always played regularly here at Atalanta!”. pic.twitter.com/HeHTQZ4Efd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2026

Atalanta stand by Ederson after failed Manchester United move

Following the collapse of the deal, Atalanta welcomed Ederson back into their squad.

The Serie A club have maintained confidence in the midfielder’s fitness and subsequently handed him a new long-term contract, ensuring that the failed Manchester United transfer does not destabilize his immediate future.

For Ederson, however, the situation represents a frustrating conclusion to a move that had taken him within touching distance of the Premier League.

The midfielder had reportedly attracted interest from several clubs, but Manchester United’s £39m agreement with Atalanta had appeared to make Old Trafford his most likely destination.

Manchester United continue midfield rebuild

While Ederson’s transfer collapsed, Manchester United have continued to rebuild their midfield engine room.

The Red Devils secured the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a deal worth £48 million, alongside adding experienced Belgian international Youri Tielemans to their ranks.

Not content with stopping there, United are continuing their aggressive overhaul of the squad.

Reports indicate the club is close to agreeing a high-profile deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion powerhouse Carlos Baleba before the transfer window closes, capping off a dramatic shift in recruitment strategy following Ederson’s collapsed move.