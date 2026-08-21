Liverpool boss Iraola issues exciting transfer update ahead of transfer deadline

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has made it clear that the club are not finished in the transfer market, admitting that his squad is still too thin ahead of the final stretch of the summer window.



With several departures already reshaping the group and further exits possible, Liverpool are expected to stay active right up until the September 1 deadline.

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Iraola’s comments should therefore reassure supporters who are still waiting for more depth to arrive.

Iraola says Liverpool will definitely sign more players

Speaking to Sky Sports, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Iraola confirmed that Liverpool are still working on multiple deals and suggested some of them may only be completed late in the window.

He said: “We will definitely sign some players. Some deals you have to wait until the end…”

Iraola added: “But the end is the important picture, the one we will have on September 1. Because it is true that we are still quite thin”.

His comments are backed up by Liverpool’s recent activity. The Guardian reported that Liverpool had a £50m bid rejected for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, with Iraola looking to add two wide attackers before the deadline.

The same report says Liverpool remain interested in Bradley Barcola and are also preparing for Curtis Jones’ move to Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports confirms that Premier League clubs have until September 1 to complete their summer business, giving Liverpool limited time to finish reshaping the squad.

Reds still have important work to do

Iraola’s message is significant because he is openly acknowledging that Liverpool’s squad is not yet complete.

The club have quality in several areas, but depth has become a genuine concern after a summer of change. Losing experienced players while trying to adapt to a new manager makes late-window recruitment even more important.

The priority should probably be attack. Liverpool need more width, pace and one-on-one threat, particularly after Mohamed Salah’s departure changed the balance of the forward line.

There is also a strong argument for another midfielder if Jones leaves for Inter.

Liverpool should not panic and overpay simply because the deadline is approaching, but standing still would arguably be the bigger risk.

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