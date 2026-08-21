Martinelli gets European opportunity to leave Arsenal amid increasing uncertainty

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli’s Arsenal future is becoming one of the more interesting stories of the final weeks of the summer transfer window, with Inter Milan now reportedly considering a move for the Brazilian winger.



The 25-year-old has already attracted interest from several clubs this summer, but his preference appears to be remaining at a major European side if he eventually leaves the Emirates Stadium.

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Inter could therefore represent a more attractive option, although any deal still appears to be at an early stage.

Inter Milan explore move for Arsenal winger

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are exploring the possibility of signing Martinelli as they consider adding another attacking player before the deadline.

The Serie A champions are believed to want someone capable of bringing creativity, unpredictability and one-on-one ability to their forward line.

However, the report explains that another attacking arrival would probably depend on Inter first making space through a departure elsewhere in the squad.

Martinelli’s position at Arsenal has already attracted considerable attention. talkSPORT recently reported that he rejected the opportunity to join Galatasaray despite the Turkish club making an offer worth around £38.4m.

Arsenal were said to be willing to consider a sale if they could secure the right replacement.

Italian giants could be an appealing option for Martinelli

Inter’s interest feels more significant than some of the other approaches Arsenal have received.

Martinelli has already shown that he is not prepared to leave simply because another club is willing to pay for him.

A move to Milan, however, would allow him to remain in one of Europe’s major leagues while competing for domestic trophies and Champions League football.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the situation is complicated. Martinelli still provides pace, direct running and valuable Premier League experience, but increased competition on the left means his guaranteed minutes have disappeared.

The key factor should therefore be price. Arsenal should have little interest in accepting another modest offer simply to move him on.

If Inter can make room in their squad and produce a serious proposal, this is a transfer that could suit everyone.

Martinelli would receive a fresh start at an elite European club, while Arsenal could reinvest a substantial fee into another attacker better suited to Mikel Arteta’s evolving plans.

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