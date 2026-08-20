Shock club emerges as an option for Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli’s Arsenal future has taken another twist, with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal placing the Brazilian winger on a three-man shortlist as they search for another high-profile attacking addition.



The 25-year-old has already attracted significant interest during the summer transfer window, but his preference has consistently been to continue his career in Europe.

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However, Al-Hilal’s financial strength means Arsenal and Martinelli could soon have a major decision to make if the Saudi club decides to make him its priority target.

Al-Hilal add Martinelli to winger shortlist

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinelli is one of three wingers being considered by Al-Hilal, with Chelsea’s Pedro Neto another name on their shortlist.

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCL: Gabriel Martinelli also included in three men shortlist at Al Hilal with Pedro Neto and one more winger. Martinelli prefers European club as next chapter but Hilal proposal would be big one if picked as priority option. 🎥➕ https://t.co/FMilRez5tT pic.twitter.com/DIUv30O2C9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2026

Romano reports that Martinelli would favour a European club for the next chapter of his career, although Al-Hilal could present a huge proposal if they choose to prioritise the Arsenal forward.

Al-Hilal are looking at attacking reinforcements with Malcom reportedly heading towards the exit, according to GOAL.

Martinelli has already rejected interest from elsewhere. talkSPORT reported that he turned down the opportunity to join Galatasaray despite Arsenal being open to a sale under the right circumstances.

Arsenal could be open to that move

Martinelli preferring Europe makes perfect sense at this stage of his career, but Al-Hilal are capable of changing the conversation with one enormous offer.

Arsenal’s position is particularly interesting. Martinelli faces greater competition following the arrival of Christos Tzolis, while he and Ethan Nwaneri were left out of Arsenal’s Community Shield squad.

Mikel Arteta nevertheless insisted both remain important players.

From Arsenal’s perspective, there should be no urgency to sell cheaply. But if Al-Hilal offer substantially more than European clubs are willing to pay, it could provide funds for another elite attacker.

Martinelli still offers pace, directness and Premier League experience, so losing him would carry risk.

Yet this feels like the kind of transfer where the size of Al-Hilal’s eventual proposal, not Arsenal’s desire to sell, could ultimately decide what happens next.

Update: Arsenal plot double Man United raid for winger and right-back