Alexander Sorloth in action for Atletico Madrid against Sevilla (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries to sound out their interest over a potential move for Alexander Sorloth, who is understood to be available for around £30m.

The Atletico Madrid striker himself is not pushing for an exit, but could be open to the right opportunity if it presents itself. Newcastle United and Juventus are also among the names to be offered the player.

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Man United are yet to make a final decision on Sorloth, but there is the sense that they’re not ruling out adding another striker to their squad late on this summer.

Do Manchester United need Alexander Sorloth?

Sorloth is not the kind of player who’d necessarily spark that much excitement at Old Trafford, but the Norway international has a decent track record and looks built for Premier League football.

Standing at a whopping 6 ft 5 in, Sorloth is the kind of tall and strong centre-forward who could be a real handful for Premier League defences, and give United a useful option even if only from the bench.

The 30-year-old would probably not be more than a squad player, but Michael Carrick is currently a little short of depth behind Benjamin Sesko.

“Alexander Sorloth has been offered to Manchester United, and, as of yet, they have not ruled out a move,” one source explained.

“Other clubs could be there too, so United need to decide fast. As things stand, I’m not sure they’d pay the £30m asking price, but they might try to negotiate a loan.”

Sorloth has two years left on his Atletico contract, so one imagines they’d favour a permanent sale as soon as possible before he rapidly loses value.

Joshua Zirkzee exit could be key

United might move for Sorloth, but one imagines someone like Joshua Zirkzee would need to leave first.

The Dutchman has flopped during his time at Old Trafford and is understood to have interest from Serie A clubs.

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One imagines we’ll have to wait for a clearer picture there before understanding if MUFC can go and spend money on a signing like Sorloth.

If Zirkzee only leaves on loan, that looks trickier for United, but if they get a fee for him then perhaps they’ll be ready to reinvest that in a market opportunity like Sorloth.