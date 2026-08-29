Matthias Jaissle, Head Coach of Al Ahli (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Lille striker Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

The Belgian has been linked with multiple clubs this summer, and The Telegraph reports Newcastle are looking to make a push for him. They need more quality in the attacking unit, and Fernandez-Pardo could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo could be a quality signing

He has impressed in French football, and he has technical attributes for the Premier League as well. Newcastle need more quality going forward. Fernandez-Pardo could prove to be an upgrade on someone like Nick Woltemade.

The German has not been at his best since joining the club, and he has been linked with an exit this summer. Adding another quality forward to the ranks will be a priority for Newcastle this summer.

Fernandez-Pardo could have a bright future

According to reports, the 21-year-old could cost around £60 million. He scored eight goals and picked up five assists in the league last season, and the asking price is quite high. There is no doubt the Belgian is a promising young talent with a bright future, and he might justify the investment in the long term.

Given the interest in the attacker, it is no surprise that Lille are demanding a premium. The 21-year-old is reportedly open to a summer move, and he has refrained from playing until the transfer window closes.

His stance will certainly encourage clubs interested in signing the player.

Newcastle have the finances to get the deal done, especially after selling multiple players this summer. However, paying over the odds might not be an option. It remains to be seen whether Lille is prepared to be more reasonable with their demands.