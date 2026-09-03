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Everton are considering a shock move for Jamie Vardy after being left with just one striker in what was a disastrous transfer window.

According to a report from The Sun, Everton officials have set their sights on bringing legendary striker Jamie Vardy back to top-flight English football. T

he 39-year-old forward is currently available as a free agent following a spell in Italy with Cremonese.

Because Vardy remains without a club, the Toffees are still able to sign and register him outside the official transfer deadline, making him a prime short-term target to rescue Everton’s paper-thin attacking options.

Everton left with just one striker after disastrous transfer window

The surprise pursuit comes on the heels of what has been deemed a catastrophic summer window for Everton.

Mismanagement, failed negotiations, and deadline-day collapse left the Goodison Park outfit with just a single recognized senior striker in the entire squad.

The club’s attempt to bolster their frontline fell through at the eleventh hour when a deal for Monaco’s Folarin Balogun completely broke down before the clock expired.

To make matters worse, a last-ditch effort to bring in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee on a temporary loan basis was swiftly rebuffed.

Facing severe scrutiny, Everton’s board has been forced to turn to the free-agent market to avoid heading into a grueling campaign with a lone center-forward.

Jamie Vardy’s Premier League pedigree

Despite his veteran status, Vardy’s track record in English football is virtually unmatched.

During a storied 13-year career at Leicester City, the former England international notched 145 Premier League goals, famously firing the Foxes to an improbable title victory in 2016 and capturing the Golden Boot in 2020.

Known for his blistering pace, relentless pressing, and lethal clinical edge in front of goal, Vardy possesses the exact big-game experience and proven pedigree Everton desperately need.

Adding a proven Premier League goalscorer to the dressing room could prove to be a crucial masterstroke in salvaging Everton’s turbulent season.