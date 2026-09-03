Wrexham are plotting ambitous move for striker Jamie Vardy

(Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

Wrexham have made an ambitious move to sign Jamie Vardy, with the former Leicester City striker considering several offers after becoming a free agent this summer.



The 39-year-old is available after leaving Cremonese following one season in Italy and, unlike players under contract, does not need to complete his next move before the transfer deadline.

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That gives Vardy time to assess his options, with Wrexham facing competition from Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United and Brazilian giants São Paulo.

Wrexham approach Jamie Vardy over free transfer

According to talkSPORT, Wrexham have made an approach to Vardy as they look to add another experienced striker to Phil Parkinson’s squad.

The former England international is not expected to rush his decision despite the main summer window now being closed.

Vardy spent the 2025-26 campaign with Cremonese, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances.

Although he could not prevent their relegation from Serie A, those numbers showed that he can still contribute at a competitive level despite approaching the final stages of his career.

Sheffield Wednesday have also shown interest in bringing the Sheffield-born striker back to his hometown, while West Ham could offer him another opportunity in the Premier League.

São Paulo represent a completely different option if Vardy wants to finish his career outside Europe.

Vardy could be a perfect signing for them

From Wrexham’s perspective, the attraction is obvious.

Vardy would bring Premier League-winning experience, personality and a proven goalscoring instinct to a squad still adapting to Championship football. Even at 39, his movement behind defenders and ruthless finishing could cause problems at that level.

There would also be enormous commercial value.

Vardy joining one of football’s most globally recognised projects would generate huge attention around Wrexham, but this should not simply be viewed as another Hollywood story.

He could genuinely help them on the pitch.

The main questions concern his salary and whether he wants guaranteed first-team football or one final opportunity at Premier League level.

West Ham may therefore offer stronger sporting appeal, while Sheffield Wednesday would provide an emotional hometown connection.

But Wrexham can offer something different: an important role in an ambitious project where Vardy would immediately become one of the biggest figures at the club.

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