Lamine Camara in action for Senegal against Norway at the World Cup (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly already agreed personal terms over a potential transfer swoop for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The Senegal international saw a Deadline Day move to Chelsea fall through, and Indy Kaila is now reporting that the Reds are targeting the player.

Camara has impressed in Ligue 1 and it perhaps makes sense that he’s now keen to test himself at a higher level, such as at one of the big clubs in the Premier League.

With his move to Chelsea collapsing, it now seems Liverpool are leading the race for Camara, having already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old…

Exclusive / Developing This is a fast-moving story. Sources have told us that Lamine Camara has agreed personal terms with #LFC following the collapse of his proposed move to Chelsea. The Senegal midfielder is understood to have signed off on a five-year contract, matching… — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 4, 2026

“Exclusive / Developing This is a fast-moving story. Sources have told us that Lamine Camara has agreed personal terms with LFC following the collapse of his proposed move to Chelsea,” the Indy Kaila account posted on X.

“The Senegal midfielder is understood to have signed off on a five-year contract, matching the terms that had been agreed with Chelsea before Monaco withdrew from that deal on deadline day.

“The transfer fee with Monaco is not expected to be an issue. Liverpool want the player to arrive in January and work is now underway to finalise the remaining details. We expect further confirmation (soon).”

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Liverpool to rebuild their midfield with Lamine Camara signing?

This is not the first we’ve heard about LFC targeting Camara, with talkSPORT recently claiming he was in their sights as Alexis Mac Allister could leave Anfield at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, we’ve been informed that Chelsea have switched their focus to Pablo Barrios of Atletico Madrid, so they may no longer be rivals for Camara’s signature.

Mac Allister started well at Liverpool but his recent form has been a little underwhelming, so it could be a good idea to freshen things up a bit in that position.

Camara looks like a quality young player with a bright future who could add something different to this Liverpool midfield.