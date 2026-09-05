Mikel Arteta plays mind games over Chelsea being one of Arsenal's title rivals

Xabi Alonso and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has attempted some possible mind games by reminding Chelsea of the easy schedule they have this season.

When asked if the Blues are likely to be one of Arsenal’s main challengers for the Premier League title, Arteta applied a little bit of psychological pressure by suggesting they surely have to be in the race because they have fewer games.

Chelsea missed out on Europe altogether last term, so that’s undoubtedly useful for new manager Xabi Alonso, who can enjoy plenty of time off in the middle of the week, allowing his players more rest and recovery time, as well as more opportunities to sharpen up certain tactical plans on the training ground.

Arteta says Chelsea also have the benefit of a top manager and a strong squad.

Mikel Arteta on Chelsea being title challengers

“I think they have every ingredient to be in the highest part of the table, that’s for sure,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.

“Knowing him (Alonso), the history of the club, the quality of the squad they have, the schedule that they’re going to face in relation to the other teams, so it’s very possible that that’s going to be the case.”

Arsenal did well to balance a lot of games last season as they not only won the title but made it to two cup finals.

That meant fatigue became a bit of an issue for Arteta’s side as the campaign went on, so it will be interesting to see how well they cope with a potentially fresher rival in the form of Chelsea this year.

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Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the 4.30pm kick-off.